The US Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at 6:22 pm, 02:22 GMT, in the Pacific Ocean, about 66 km south of the coast of El Salvador, according to Agence France-Presse.

The American agency had announced earlier that the magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 6.5 degrees, while the Salvadoran Ministry of Environment returned and updated its data to read the Richter scale to 6.8 degrees.

“Based on the data reviewed, there is still no risk of a tsunami in El Salvador,” the Salvadoran Environment Ministry wrote on Twitter, according to AFP.

The Salvadoran military identified the origin of the earthquake as the collision of the “Cocos” and “Caribbean plates” tectonics.

Salvadoran civil protection authorities stated that they are monitoring the damage in different parts of the country.

In Honduras, the permanent emergency warning coordinator Juan Jose Reyes told reporters that the quake was felt by all residents “all over the country”, especially near the Bay of Fonseca shared with El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Central America records significant seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.