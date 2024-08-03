A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the waters east of Mindanao island in the southern Philippine region on Saturday, but authorities initially reported no damage or issued a tsunami warning.

The quake occurred 15 kilometers below the seabed and 36 kilometers east of the town of Barcelona, ​​​​at around 12:20 local time (11:20 p.m. Friday in Colombia), according to the United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world.

The tremor occurred just six hours after it was recorded at 6:23 local time (5:23 pm, in Colombia) on Friday in the same area. a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, this time at a depth of 17 kilometers below the seabed.

The epicenter of this earthquake was 19 kilometers from the city of Barcelona, ​​also the closest.

The Philippines is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​high seismic and volcanic activity where around 7,000 earthquakes are recorded each year, most of them moderate.