A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the waters east of Mindanao island in the southern Philippine region on Saturday, but authorities initially reported no damage or issued a tsunami warning.
The quake occurred 15 kilometers below the seabed and 36 kilometers east of the town of Barcelona, at around 12:20 local time (11:20 p.m. Friday in Colombia), according to the United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world.
The tremor occurred just six hours after it was recorded at 6:23 local time (5:23 pm, in Colombia) on Friday in the same area. a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, this time at a depth of 17 kilometers below the seabed.
The epicenter of this earthquake was 19 kilometers from the city of Barcelona, also the closest.
The Philippines is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of high seismic and volcanic activity where around 7,000 earthquakes are recorded each year, most of them moderate.
