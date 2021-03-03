An earthquake of 6.3 intensity, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), was registered this Wednesday near the Greek city of Larisa (center of the country), whose inhabitants took to the streets scared by the earthquake, local media reported . The earthquake was felt in the center and also in northern Greece and in Bulgaria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Turkey, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania.

According to the first information from the geodynamic observatory of Athens, the epicenter was located 21 kilometers south of the town of Elassona, near Larisa, and 350 kilometers from Athens. Local authorities were evaluating the extent of the damage caused by the earthquake, which has already had at least three aftershocks of magnitude 4 on average. According to radio Skay, which cites local sources, there were “no huge damages.”

This southeastern European country has major geological faults and earthquakes are frequent, especially at sea, and most do not cause casualties. The last deadly earthquake in Greece, of magnitude 7, dates back to October 30, 2020 in the Aegean Sea, between the Greek island of Samos and the Turkish city of Izmir. Two teenagers lost their lives on the Greek island, while, in Turkey, the earthquake left 114 dead and some 1,035 injured.