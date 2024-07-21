This Saturday night, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near Jalapa, Guatemala, with a depth of 261 kilometers.

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported that the epicenter of the seismic event was located at coordinates 14.56° latitude and -89.97° longitude, with a depth of 261 kilometers.

The magnitude has an uncertainty of ±0.4 and the depth has an uncertainty of ±3 km, meaning that the size of the seismic movement is yet to be defined.

The earthquake was recorded by 58 stations and 66 seismic phases were identified.

No significant damage has been reported so far despite the great depth and magnitude of the earthquake.

Google has a feature that uses phone sensors to detect early seismic waves and send alerts to users located in areas susceptible to the event.

To set up Google Earthquake Alerts on an iPhone you must follow these steps:

Open the “Settings” app. Select “Notifications”. Turn on the “Earthquake Alerts” option.

In case you have an Android device you must perform the following procedure:

Open the “Settings” app. Select the “Security and Emergency” option. Press “Earthquake Alerts”. Turn on the “Receive earthquake alerts” option.

