Indonesia’s Meteorological and Geophysical Agency said that a 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook the easternmost province of Papua on Monday, and that no tsunami was likely.

The agency added that the quake occurred at a depth of 33 kilometers on land.

Police sources said the earthquake was felt strongly by residents in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, and that there were no reports yet of damage or injuries.

Indonesia is located on both sides of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a very seismically active area where different plates meet on the Earth’s crust and cause a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.