A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.
The authority said that the epicenter of the quake was located in the sea at a depth of 84 km, 72 km southwest of the city of Padang Sedembuan, located in the north of the island of Sumatra.
For its part, the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology and Geophysics reassured that there is no danger of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake.
#6.1magnitude #earthquake #strikes #Sumatra #Indonesia
Leave a Reply