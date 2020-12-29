The FBI on Monday identified Anthony Quinn Warner, who died in the blast, as solely responsible for the Christmas attack that shook downtown Nashville, and whose paranoia towards 5G technology could have been the motivation. After identifying his DNA at the scene and conducting a search at his home, investigators confirmed that he was present when he blew up the motorhome. The detonation left three lightly injured, fires in parked vehicles and damaged 41 buildings in the historic center of the city, lined with cafes, restaurants and music bars.

Federal agents, who are still investigating the motive for the blast, said Warner was not on the authorities’ radar and refused to label the attack as domestic terrorism. The author chose 6:30 a.m. on Christmas Day to avoid casualties in the normally bustling tourist center of Nashville, and staged a surreal finale with a recording over a loudspeaker calling for evacuation 15 minutes before the blast. The notice allowed the police to evict the residents on time. Petula Clark’s song ‘Downtown’ was previously played, followed by the sound of gunshots.

The explosion took place in front of a facility of the AT&T telecommunications company and, for hours, damaged the police emergency services and fixed and mobile telephony in the city, as well as those of several towns up to 290 kilometers in the surroundings . AT&T had to install a makeshift tower in order to restore minimal services. The attack also paralyzed the Nashville International Airport. The mayor declared a state of emergency and extended the curfew until noon this Monday, although it was limited to the downtown district of the city.

Secluded in an armored house



Warner, a 63-year-old single computer systems contractor, was living in seclusion at his home in Antioch, Tennessee, about 15 miles southeast of the blast site. According to neighbors, he rarely left his home, where he lived with several dogs, or returned a neighbor’s greeting or accepted an invitation to a dinner. He had owned a burglar alarm company and had his house protected with a security camera system and, in the backyard, he had parked the motorhome he used in the explosion.

The perpetrator was obsessed with spying and controlling citizens through technology and had misgivings about 5G, which supports the FBI hypothesis that Warner suffered from paranoia. This pathology could have led him to act in order to disrupt telecommunications as much as possible, whose vulnerability has been exposed.