Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 09:59



A 58-year-old man died this Wednesday morning while working in an industrial warehouse located on the Villena highway, in the municipality of Yecla. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the man fell from a crane, at a height of six meters, when he was painting the exterior of the ship.

The events occurred after 8:00 in the morning. Patrols from the Local Police, Civil Guard and a Mobile Emergency Unit with toilets from the 061 Emergency and Sanitary Emergencies Management moved to the scene of the event. Despite the efforts of the doctors, the man died. The incident was reported to the Institute for Occupational Safety and Health of the Region of Murcia.