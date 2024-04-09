A woman from Canada stood in the plank for 4.5 hours and got into the Guinness Book of Records.

A Canadian resident spent 4.5 hours in the plank and was able to break the record. About it writes Fox News.

Donna Jean Wild, a 58-year-old woman from Alberta, who has five children and 12 grandchildren, became the world record holder. The Canadian stood in the plank for just over four and a half hours. The record was broken in the gymnasium of the high school where Wilde was once an assistant principal. To qualify for the Guinness Book of World Records, she had to keep her forearms and toes on the ground at all times, while keeping the rest of her body straight and elevated off the ground.

Wild said she usually trains for three hours every day, but while preparing for the record, she increased her training time to six hours. The woman began training her endurance using planks 12 years ago when she broke her wrist and was unable to run or lift weights. “I realized I could read and do other things while I was doing planks, and I fell in love with it,” Wild said.

The record holder noted that the first two hours of the test flew by quite quickly, but the second half turned out to be much more difficult. “The last hour was the hardest, I just had to stay focused and in shape,” she noted.

