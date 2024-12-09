A 55-year-old man died in a house fire that occurred this Monday in the Badajoz town of Talavera la Real.

According to reports Europa PresslThe events were recorded minutes before 6:00 a.m. this Monday, when the Extremadura 112 Center received a call alerting it of the fire in a house located on Juan XXIII street of the aforementioned town.

The Talavera la Real continuous care point, personnel from the Consortium for the Prevention and Extinction of Fires (CPEI) from the Puebla de la Calzada and Mérida parks, as well as service personnel from the Civil Guard and firefighters from the Badajoz town hall, as reported by Center 112 of Extremadura.