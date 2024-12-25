A 54-year-old man has been hospitalized in La Paz hospital in serious condition after falling from a bicycle on a path in the Madrid neighborhood of Montecarmelo. This has been transferred from Madrid Emergencies, whose personnel have traveled to the scene of the event.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Christmas Day, on one of the roads near the Nuestra Señora de Valverde sanctuary church, belonging to the aforementioned neighborhood in the Fuencarral-El Pardo district. Apparently, the victim he has skidded with his bicycle on a downhillhe fell and hit his head when he fell to the ground, causing him to suffer severe head trauma.

Samur-Civil Protection troops The man was found in a coma upon arrival at the scene of the accident, for which he was intubated and transferred in serious condition to the La Paz hospital. A cyclist and a man who was walking in the area were the first to assist him until the arrival of the emergency medical team and the Municipal Police, who escorted him to the hospital.