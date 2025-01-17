A 54-year-old man died this Thursday after being hit by a car on Américo Vespucio Avenue, located on Isla de la Cartuja, in the capital of Seville. As reported by Emergencies Sevilla on their social networks, after one hour of cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers (CPR) by the health services, the victim died as a result of the injuries suffered in the accident, which occurred at 8:05 p.m.

Sources from the 112 Andalusia Health Emergency Service have detailed europe press that they have moved to the place where the events occurred members of the Local Police and the Health Emergency Center (CES) 061.

A team specialized in investigating road accidents Local Police have taken charge of this casein which no arrests have been recorded so far. A device has been deployed on the ground awaiting the appearance of the DEP Judicial Commission.