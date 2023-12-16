Saturday, December 16, 2023, 9:25 p.m.



A 53-year-old man was injured this Saturday afternoon when he suffered a traffic accident in Lorca. According to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia, two vehicles collided shortly before 6:00 p.m. in the district of Zarcilla de Ramos, near the marble factory. After the crash, one of the two drivers was injured and unconscious.

Civil Protection of Lorca, the Civil Guard and an ambulance from the Emergency Service from La Paca traveled to the scene of the events. The paramedics treated and stabilized the injured man and later transferred him to the Rafael Méndez hospital in Ciudad del Sol.