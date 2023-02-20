PS Monday, February 20, 2023, 1:42 p.m.



The Murcia Local Police arrested a 53-year-old man this Sunday for a crime of gender violence for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend with a kitchen knife, as reported by the Corps through his Twitter account.

Apparently, the events took place during the course of a discussion between the couple at the family home, located in the El Carmen neighborhood, and in the presence of their 20-year-old daughter. In addition, according to the agents, the woman was psychologically mistreated by the arrested person.