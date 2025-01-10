A 53-year-old man died in a traffic accident that took place this Thursday at kilometer 25,300 of the A-42 highway towards the entrance to Madrid, near the Madrid town of Parla, a spokesperson for Emergencies 112 reported. Community of Madrid.

The man, who was traveling alone, has lost control of the car around 8:00 p.m. and he died after crashing into the guardrail and becoming wedged in the median. SUMMA 112 has found the driver dead.

The Firefighters of the Community of Madrid have rescued the body of the victim, who was trapped inside the vehicle. The Civil Guard is investigating what happened, since at the moment the reasons why it has lost control are unknown.