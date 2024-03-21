The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations drilled a well for 15 stranded miners at a mine in the Amur region

Two days later, rescuers drilled a well to reach the miners stuck under the rubble at the Pioneer mine in the Amur region. The depth of the well was 53 meters.

The places where the rock mass arrives are covered with soil; another 160 cubic meters of soil were removed; using a drilling rig, 53 meters were covered; space and materials are being prepared for the construction of concrete waterproof lintels press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia

According to the ministry, two exploration wells are still being drilled from the surface into the mine workings. Governor of the Amur Region Vasily Orlov reported that the second well will connect rescuers with the horizon of the mine and help more accurately assess the situation inside. Special cameras, which were delivered from Novokuznetsk, will be lowered into the wells to establish contact with the miners.

There has been no contact with the miners for three days

Rescuers have not been able to establish contact with the miners for three days now. A collapse at the Pioneer mine in the Zeya district of the Amur region occurred on the evening of March 18. Thirteen people were trapped under the rubble due to rock collapse; according to operational services, they are at a depth of 120 meters. Later, the regional prosecutor's office said that 15 people could be under the rubble of the mine.

Photo: Russian Emergency Situations Ministry / TASS

At some point, information began to spread in the media that during moments of silence at the Pioneer mine, “knocking” could be heard. However, the head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Amur Region, Igor Smirnov, explained that this is not true.

Later, information appeared that the volume of collapsed rock at the mine exceeded initial estimates nine times – it reached almost 80 thousand cubic meters. After the incident, a state of emergency was introduced in the Amur region.

On March 18, Zeya district prosecutor Magomed Aliyev went to the scene of the emergency. A criminal case was initiated under Article 216 (“Violation of safety requirements during work”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation team inspects the scene of the incident, seizes documentation, interrogates witnesses and those responsible for compliance with safety rules.

The governor called the situation at the mine difficult

The governor of the region, Orlov, called the situation at the mine where the miners were trapped difficult. He clarified that in addition to the Ministry of Emergency Situations employees, specialists from Neryungri, from the Primorsky and Khabarovsk territories, as well as the Kemerovo region, are participating in the rescue operation.

Photo: press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation / TASS

In addition, the day before, a special aircraft Il-76 arrived at the site, which brought another group of rescuers from Novokuznetsk. “These are mountain rescuers who specialize specifically in such emergencies and have enormous experience,” Orlov explained.

The head of the region added that there are no specialists in the Far East of the same level as Kuzbass, which is why the Amur region needs help from the Kemerovo region. In addition, according to him, the Pioneer mine differs from the Kuzbass mines in that coal mining is underway in Kemerovo, and gold is mined in the Amur region.

The situation is complicated by the loss of water. So, on March 19, the water at the mine rose by 15 meters. The next day, specialists had to suspend work on clearing the rubble in order to pump groundwater out of the mine.

It is known that relatives and friends of miners trapped at the mine are being provided with psychological assistance. In the emergency zone there is a mobile control center and an operational group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Amur Region.