Brazil.- With effort and dedication, a 52-year-old man managed to graduate of Letters at a university in Brazil while he financed the expenses selling popcorn in a street stall.

Samuel Cardoso Brito is a native of Paraná, Brazil and told the Metrópoles outlet that his family’s economic situation in childhood was quite bad, so from a very young age he had to go out to the streets to work and education was forgotten for him because of many years.

“I had no desire to study, it was not good, so I did not pass the third grade,” said Cardoso Brito.

Despite its economic situation, Samuel always showed love for readingSo much so that at age 15 he was in charge of carrying books, comics and stories while working in the mines with his father.

The desire to study did not appear again until he was 40 years old, when not having a bachelor’s degree made it difficult for him to get a job for which he applied and he was not selected because he did not have the requested level of education.

Driven by the desire to grow, Samuel moved next to his street stall, a popcorn cart, to continue his studies, for which he soon graduated from high school and continued at the university, then began a career in Literature.

using his popcorn cart to finance his studies taking him to the outskirts of the parties, Samuel Cardoso Brito crossed the Literature career at the University of Uberaba through the Distance Education Network (EaD), however it was necessary to travel almost 12 hours in case of having to present something in person.

Now, after time and effort invested in his future, Cardoso finally has his diploma in LettersHowever, he affirmed that this is only the beginning of his life as a student and that “despite being 52 years old, I think I will be in the classroom until I am 80”, since he intends to study a specialty, master’s degree and doctorate.

The man shared his new goal achieved through his social networks, being proud of the new step, where he thanked his family for supporting him at this stage.