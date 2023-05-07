A 52-year-old man died this Saturday afternoon in the Puente de Vallecas district due to an assault with a knife. Shortly before, in another event, a woman was seriously injured in the head in the district of Tetuán. Another woman has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of this attack, which occurred in a building that has been squatted for years.

In the event of Puente de Vallecas, explains a spokeswoman for Madrid Emergencies, the Samur has assisted a 52-year-old man on Humanes street, who was in cardiorespiratory arrest after suffering a stab wound to the left side.

The first to come have been agents of the Municipal Police and National Police, who “have plugged the wound and have started resuscitation maneuvers” until the arrival of the toilets. The Samur has continued with the advanced maneuvers for more than 30 minutes, but it has been impossible to save his life. A municipal psychologist has assisted relatives in the place. The National Police investigates the causes of the attack.

In the other event, which also occurred this afternoon but a little earlier, a 37-year-old woman was seriously injured in some substandard housing located at the back of number 17 Jaén street, in the Tetuán district of the capital. It is a squatted building “where there is a large amount of accumulated garbage of all kinds.” The property has a long history of conflicts, fights and fights and last year suffered three consecutive fires.

According to the same spokesperson for Madrid Emergencies, the woman has entered “cardiorespiratory arrest, apparently as a result of a severe head injury”, that is, a strong blow to the head. The Samur has performed resuscitation maneuvers on her and “within a few minutes” she has managed to reverse the arrest. The woman has been transferred, “intubated and in very serious condition”, to the La Paz hospital.

The Municipal Police had the alleged aggressor in the vicinity and transferred her to a National Police station, which will be in charge of the investigation. The spokeswoman points out that “the transfer of the woman to the ambulance has been very complicated due to the difficulties of the terrain, cumbersome and steep, and the amount of garbage”, for which it has been necessary to have the help of the City Council Fire Department .

