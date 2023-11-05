The mother of blogger Belicia Arnold from Australia revealed the simple secret of her youthful appearance. The corresponding video appeared in TikTok– user account.

First, in the posted footage, the influencer with the nickname belicia.arnold appeared with her relative. In the published video, it is clear that there are no deep facial wrinkles on Arnold’s mother’s face.

As the user said, her 51-year-old mother has been drinking fruit juice every day for 20 years, preferring it to expensive skincare products. According to the woman, she uses four main ingredients for the drink without additives.

The list of products necessary for the anti-aging product included apples, oranges, carrots and a small amount of ginger. “She makes this juice for me and my sisters, and it gives us an incredible boost of energy, not to mention all the benefits it does for your skin,” Arnold concluded.

