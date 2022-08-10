US police searching for the killer of four Muslim men in a New Mexico town said Tuesday they have arrested their “primary suspect” and charged him with two of the slayings.

The killings, three of which have occurred in the past two weeks, have shocked the Muslim population of Albuquerque, New Mexico, with community leaders speaking of a growing sense of panic.

But on Tuesday, investigators said a public tip had led them to Muhammad Syed, a 51-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan.

The breakthrough came after detectives asked for citizen help in solving the case, posting a photograph of a car they believed was involved in the killings of the South Asian men.

“We have located the vehicle believed to be involved in the recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina wrote on Twitter.

“The driver was arrested and is our main suspect in the murders.”

The New York Times newspaper quoted Ahmad Assed, the president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, as saying he had been told the suspect was a Sunni Muslim who was angry that his daughter had married a Shiite Muslim.

Shia and Sunni are the two main branches of Islam. The schism that opened some 1,400 years ago over who was to succeed the Prophet Muhammad continues to affect intra-Muslim relations around the world.

Albuquerque, seat of terror in recent weeks

At a news conference, police said they were still investigating the motive.

Tension rose in Albuquerque after the discovery, on August 5, of a body near an office that provides services to refugees.

This happened while the Police investigated the death of two men who had died in the previous 10 days. It is these two murders that Syed is charged with.

A gun believed to have been used in the murders was found during a police search of his home.

The death of an Afghan in November in the city is also being investigated for its possible connection to the latest killings. The spate of killings had unnerved the city’s Muslim community.

“Now, people are starting to panic,” Tahir Gauba, director of public affairs for the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the Albuquerque Journal.

US President Joe Biden spoke out over the weekend, promising unity and support.

I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 7, 2022



“I am outraged and saddened by the horrific murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque,” he said on Twitter.

“As we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the families of the victims, and my Administration stands firmly in support of the Muslim community,” Biden added. “These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

*With AFP; adapted from its original English version