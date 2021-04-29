Nobody explained this Thursday how it could have happened. Furthermore, the image of Dantesca was surreal: an Opel Astra model vehicle was crammed into a tanker truck parked on the side of the road. “I heard a knock and the first thing that occurred to me is that we had dropped a pallet, but in addition to the big ones,” explained a security employee from a company located right in front of the scene, in the avenue of Murcia, between the districts of Zarandona and Casillas. The front of the tourism was totally destroyed. Not even the ‘airbag’ could save the driver: a 51-year-old man who was only able to get into the forensic unit van by emergency personnel.

A firefighter made his calculations on the ground to try to understand how the car could have crashed into the truck in that way, parked in the same direction of travel. There were no signs of braking, skidding or steering on the asphalt. “I was going fast, accelerating”, a witness was heard saying by an agent of the Local Police of Murcia at the scene.

The asphalt did not show any braking, skidding or steering marks; “I was going fast,” said one of the witnesses ‘in situ’



Minutes later, several coworkers appeared in the area, incredulous. They commented that the victim, employee of a restaurant in Murcia, had had a conflict in the morning with his boss and had been fired. «I have worked with him for 25 years; I had two kids, I can’t believe it, “commented one of his colleagues, on the verge of tears.