The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by a first-instance court convicting a Gulf man on charges of beating his daughter, and punishing him with a fine of 5,000 dirhams, rejecting the accused’s appeal as well as an appeal by the Public Prosecution in which it demanded a tougher punishment.

The facts of the case stated that the father was convicted by the misdemeanor court of assaulting his daughter’s safety and causing injuries to her that prevented her from carrying out her personal duties for a period not exceeding 20 days. He appealed the ruling and denied the charge against him. The Public Prosecution also appealed the initial ruling and demanded a harsher punishment. However, the Court of Appeal concluded that the initial ruling was valid.

[email protected]