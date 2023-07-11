A huge stone of very high value which probably caused the death of the marine animal.

A sperm whale found dead on a beach of Nogales in La Palma, Canary Islands, has incredible economic value. In fact, what they found in his intestines is worth a good 500 thousand euros.

This is a really huge sperm whale found lifeless on the beach. Researchers immediately moved to try to identify the causes of the death of this huge marine animal. Antonio Fernández Rodriguez, head of the Institute of Animal Health and Food Safety of the University of Las Palmas, performed an autopsy on the animal’s body making an incredible discovery in its intestine.

In fact, he found a huge stone stuck to the walls of the colon about 50-60 cm in diameter and weighing 9.5 kilos. But it was not a normal stone but aambergris, a substance that is estimated to be 1 whale out of 100 is able to produce. It is formed in the intestine of the animal because it eats large quantities of squid and cuttlefish. It is a very strong smelling stone widely used in the field of cosmetics and perfumes.

This shot from the sperm whale found on the Canary beach was really huge and in fact has a value of 500 thousand euros. It is hypothesized that it was precisely this enormous mass of gray amber that caused the animal’s death.

In fact, very often these stones get too big and end up obstructing the intestine, leading the whales to death. The amber found will be auctioned and it is hoped that a wealthy buyer will be able to offer the exact amount of its value. The hope is that it will remain on the island in order to bring wealth to the area where it was found.

“The law is different in every country” Fernández said. “In our case, I hope the money goes to the island of La Palma, where the whale ran aground and died.”