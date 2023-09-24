If a fleeting love affair has completely ceased to bring pleasure, you need to try to rekindle interest in a permanent partner, says relationship coach and author Colleen Nolan. This is her advice gave to the woman who complained about her capricious young lover in a letter to the editor of the Mirror.

A woman over 50 years old, in a long-term relationship, admitted to Nolan that she had taken a lover ten years younger than herself. However, after a few months, she is tired of the affair and is now unsuccessfully trying to break up with the man. “I know I’m doing the wrong thing, that it would hurt him. But this man became capricious and unpredictable: sometimes he hangs on me, sometimes he’s late and makes me sit alone at the bar for hours,” she said. At the same time, she continued, he meets attempts to break off relations with protest and requests to stay.

The author of the letter added that she loves a permanent partner. “But middle age has not been easy for us, and we don’t even have children or grandchildren to distract us,” the woman wrote, emphasizing that she dreams of ending her affair on the side.

In response, Nolan noted that the woman was obviously close to the right decision – to leave her lover. “Cut the cord, this man is treating you badly, he is untrustworthy, he is hurting you,” the coach wrote.

According to the specialist, her lover helped the woman regain her self-confidence during a difficult period, but it’s time to turn her attention to a permanent partner. “If you really love your partner, end the affair and invest in lighting a fire under the damp wood of your relationship. Tell your partner about your feelings as honestly as possible and together find the missing spark,” the coach advised.

Previously, Nolan gave advice to a woman who compared herself to her husband’s mistresses and is now afraid of new betrayals. According to Nolan, to stop being afraid of infidelity, you need to give the cheating partner a strict ultimatum and leave after the first betrayal.