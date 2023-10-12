Thursday, October 12, 2023, 18:46



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A driver in his 50s was injured this Thursday in a traffic accident when his car overturned in Alcantarilla. Several calls alerted 112 to the event, which occurred around 3:25 p.m. on the RM-15 that runs between Murcia and Caravaca, just two kilometers after the Alcantarilla exit.

Only one vehicle was involved in the accident, which overturned in the middle of the road and whose driver was trapped inside it.

Firefighters from the Region of Murcia, a Civil Traffic Guard patrol and an ambulance from 061 went to the scene. Road Maintenance personnel were also informed.

Once freed by firefighters, the driver was treated by health personnel, who managed to stabilize him and took him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca General University Hospital with multiple injuries.