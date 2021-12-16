THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday 16 December 2021, 21:55



A 50-year-old man was injured this Wednesday after suffering an occupational accident in a fruit and vegetable company located on the Los Arejos road, in the municipality of Águilas. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region learned of the incident at 8:58 p.m. and reported that the victim had a closed leg fracture, although he was not trapped.

To the place of the event, troops from the Civil Guard and a mobile emergency unit (UMUE) from the Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061 were displaced. The authorities also notified the technician of the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health of the Autonomous Community of Murcia .

The UME health workers treated the wounded man ‘in situ’ and later transferred him to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.