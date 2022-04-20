United Kingdom.- A five-year-old girl died after being hit by a car. by a car outside the gates of his school in the UK.

Little Minaal Salam was run over by a gray Volkswagen Touran in the Blurton area of ​​Stoke on April 1.

Her heartbroken family have said they cannot believe their daughter has died, the little girl was described as a “sun”, however Minaal was struck by a car outside Newstead Elementary Academy.

“Minaal was a loving, kind and passionate soul. She was adventurous; she loved to travel, eat out and shop.”

“She was fun-loving and full of life. We have beautiful memories together.”

“The void she has left in our lives gets bigger with each passing day, we are so heartbroken, broken and lost. She was our sunshine. We can’t believe we are apart from her.”

The paramedics fought to save Minaal’s life, but His death was confirmed at the scene.

Forensic assistant Sukhdev Garcha said: “She was hit by a medium-sized vehicle in a traffic collision outside the school gates and suffered fatal injuries“.

“Minaal received life support from the ambulance but survival was impossible. She was confirmed dead at the scene and was taken to Royal Stoke.”

The girl’s cause of death was traumatic cardiac arrest. and because his death is not natural, an investigation must be carried out.

Following the accident, floral tributes and stuffed animals were placed by the roadside as the community mourned their loss.

His Janazah (funeral) was held at the City Central Mosque, Hanley, on Thursday 7 April.

While a 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, he has however been released on conditional bail while police investigations continue.

