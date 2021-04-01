A five-year-old girl died and two other boys were admitted in a reserved state, when being crushed by beams that came off the trailer that was carrying a car, in a road accident that occurred in the Buenos Aires town of Florencio Varela.

The incident occurred this Wednesday on Eva Perón Avenue and 1434 Street of the aforementioned town in the south of the suburbs, when a VW Suran truck, which was carrying a trailer loaded with concrete beams, skidded causing the load to overturn on a family walking along the sidewalk.

The girl who died was identified as Valentina Uma Cocco, while her two-year-old and four-month-old siblings were admitted to the local hospital. Meanwhile, the grandmother was beaten but did not have to be hospitalized.

By order of the prosecutor, the driver of the vehicle underwent a breathalyzer test and the result was 0.0 grams of alcohol in the blood. The case was labeled “wrongful death and wrongful injuries”.

GRB