A 5-year-old boy named Gabriele writes a letter to Santa Claus and releases it into the sky with balloons: where did it arrive?

At Christmas we are all better, how many times have you heard this sentence? Today we want to tell you a beautiful story that comes from Como. The protagonist is a boy named Gabriel only 5 years old.

Just before Christmas, the child wrote a letter to Santa Claus and then he tied it to three red balloons, which he released into the air. She was certain that in this way she would soon arrive in Lapland.

However, magic brought that letter into the hands of some soldiers of the Air Force and Space Experimental Division of the Italian Air Force.

We sincerely hope that little Gabriele’s wishes will be fulfilled.

This is the comment of those soldiers, who are immediately take action to make the wish come true of that 5 year old boy.

A beautiful story that proves that there are still people in the world who can’t remain impassive in front of the sweet request of a child.

A few days ago, a story that happened in Pordenone had spread, with a 3-year-old boy named Jonathan. The latter had also written a Christmas letter and tied it to a balloon. A balloon that flew over 500km and landed in the hands of a man with a huge heart.

When the Good Samaritan read the words of little Jonathan, who asked for a fire truck as a Christmas present, he immediately thought of taking the letter to the fire station nearest.

In turn, the firefighters moved by that request, bought a fire truck and managed to do it deliver to the child.

HI Jonathan! Your letter has arrived in Pordenone and we thought we’d send you the right ladder truck for you, together with a dream for every night: you and the ladder truck that grow together and one day, when you grow up, maybe you’ll even be a firefighter and the ladder truck, this time the real one, you can show to all the children. Happy Christmas.

The firefighters have sent the wonderful gift to their colleagues from Comowhich yes they are dressed as Santa Claus and have carried out the special delivery.