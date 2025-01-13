An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was recorded this Sunday in the Ecuadorian province of Guayas, in the coastal region of the country, according to the Geophysical Institute (IG) of the National Polytechnic School.

The tremor occurred at 9:20 p.m. local time (03:20 in Spain) and its epicenter was located 4.63 kilometers from Durán, a neighboring municipality of Guayaquil, capital of Guayas, with no personal or material damage reported so far.

The National Secretariat for Risk Management reported that The earthquake had been felt in 15 of the country’s 24 provincesalthough at a moderate level only in three coastal provinces and one in the mountains.

The mayor of Guayaquil, Aquiles Álvarez, pointed out on the social network .

He added that the firefighters had not received emergency alerts and that the city’s tunnels would be temporarily closed for thorough inspection.

For its part, the Government of Guayas (representative of the Executive in the province) indicated that “the situation in Durán”, the epicenter of the earthquake, was being evaluated and that the video surveillance cameras were also being reviewed to detect any damage.

Ecuador is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Firea ring that covers the west coast of America and the east coast of Asia and Oceania, and in which 85% of the world’s seismic activity occurs due to the friction of different tectonic plates.