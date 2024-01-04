A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook the waters west of Tonga this Thursday, a country in the South Pacific inhabited by about 106,000 people.without initially reporting casualties or declaring a tsunami warning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which has recorded seismic activity around the world, located the tremor, which occurred at 5:56 p.m. local time (11:56 p.m. Tuesday in Colombia), at a depth of 187 kilometers beneath the seabed.

The quake occurred about 113 kilometers west of the village of Houma and 123 kilometers west of Nuku'alofa.the capital and most populated city in the country.

Tonga is in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the areas of the planet with the greatest seismic activity and where tremors of different intensities occur almost daily.

At least 189 people died in Tonga and neighboring Samoa in a tsunami caused by two simultaneous earthquakes of magnitude 8 and 8.1 in September 2009.

In January 2022, Tonga suffered a tsunami caused by a violent eruption of an underwater volcano, which left at least three dead, cut off the country for several days, and affected more than 80% of its population.

Magnitude 5.6 #earthquake hit #Tonga112 km (69.5 mi) W of Houma at a great depth of 187 km (116 mi).

– Time: 2024-01-04 at 04:56:36 UTC

2024-01-03 at 16:56:36 GMT+12

– Location: -21.15° LAT, -176.39° LON

– Magnitude: Mww5.6

– Provider: @USGS_Quakes pic.twitter.com/zNgisd3pIt — Quantectum Global Earthquake Forecasting Center (@QuantectumG) January 4, 2024

EFE

