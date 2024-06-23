A earthquake felt in Mexico City this Sunday morning at 11:18 a.m.with a magnitude of 5.4 but the alarms did not sound in warning, taking the capital’s residents by surprise.

The preliminary magnitude was 5.4 located 18 km SOUTHEAST of SAN MARCOS, Guerreo at 11:16:27 with latitude 16.70 with longitude Lon -99.25 and depth of 98 km.

The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Units of the Mayor’s Offices report very slight perception due to earthquake in Guerrero; No impacts are reported, we remain in communication.

Miriam Urzúa, head of said agency, pointed out that “the alarms did not sound because it was not warranted due to their intensity,” however they will continue monitoring in various areas to rule out accidents or risks in buildings.

