An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Indonesian island of Halmahera, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences “GFZ”, which indicated that the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of human or material losses as a result of the earthquake.

It is noteworthy that Indonesia is located within an area known as the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, which is an area of ​​high seismic activity located above several tectonic plates.