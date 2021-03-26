Local Police agents arrested the individual after forcing the access doors of the premises, from which they took the money from the cash registers One of the businesses in which he was detained robbed. / PL EP Murcia Friday 26 March 2021, 18:04



A 48-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night for an alleged crime of robbery in three commercial establishments in the Murcian district of Puente Bacinos, according to sources from the Local Police. The events occurred last night, when members of the Special Citizen Security Group of the aforementioned body detained this individual after forcing the access doors of three businesses, where they took money from the cash registers.