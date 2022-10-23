A 47-year-old motorcyclist died in the early hours of this Saturday when he crashed into a car in Murcia. Specifically, the incident occurred in a lane between the IES Alquibla and the Sala Bosque Pool.

According to the Emergency Coordination Center, the deceased was traveling with a helmet and did not react to the resuscitation attempts carried out by toilets from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management. Units of the National Police and the Local Police of Murcia also traveled to the scene of the accident.