A 46-year-old man has died from burns and smoke inhalation in a fire in a house in Cañada Real Galiana, in sector six of this area, which developed on Thursday afternoon. Another injured by second-degree burns on the face and neck, who has been transferred to the burn unit of the Getafe University Hospital, and a 66-year-old woman, with minor damage from smoke inhalation, to the Infanta Leonor Hospital. Three other men, aged 30, 32 and 68, have been treated by the Samur for smoke inhalation, but have been discharged at the scene after receiving oxygen.

The Madrid Firefighters have extinguished the fire, which had a large load of smoke in the house. The National Police has taken charge of the investigation to find out the causes of the fire, still to be determined, and the Municipal Police, which has approached the place, has facilitated access to the area.

The non-commissioned officer of the fire brigade, Jesús García, has indicated that “the fire was developed and that it affected the entrance of the house, for which reason it has made it difficult to access and advance through the interior of the house.” The troops have finally accessed the house through the windows to search for the victims and get them out as soon as possible. The fire chief explained that the house was very smoky, which also made it difficult to find the 46-year-old man who died in the fire. The man was in cardiorespiratory arrest, and, after taking him out of the house, the Samur services performed cardiorespiratory resuscitation maneuvers on him for five minutes, but finally confirmed his death.

The fire has occurred when more than 900 days have passed without the residents having electricity, despite the fact that various organizations such as the Council of Europe have urged Spain to provide light and heating to its inhabitants. It is the longest power outage in the West in recent decades. The area is full of population settlements that sometimes live in buildings such as shacks. The Ombudsman also requested the granting of special municipal planning licenses to provide electricity supply before the start of last winter, one of the hardest times for the inhabitants of Cañada Real due to the cold. In this area, located on the old livestock route, 17 kilometers southeast of the center of Madrid. Sector 6, the southernmost, is between the Valencia highway and the border with Getafe.

