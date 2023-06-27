A 46-year-old farmer has died in Cinco Casas (Ciudad Real) due to heat stroke, as confirmed on Tuesday by the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Rural Development of Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Martínez Arroyo. The man died on Monday, when he was working with his brothers in a vineyard. Around three in the afternoon he began to feel unwell and he fainted. His brothers, who were with him, took him to a nearby health center, from where he was transferred by helicopter to the General Hospital of Ciudad Real, where he died a short time later.

The counselor has transferred his condolences to the family and friends of the victim on social networks. In addition, he has asked farmers and ranchers to take extreme precautions if they work outdoors in the face of this “terrible” heat wave and to ensure “maximum protection” for wage earners in the agricultural sector. This Wednesday, the Aemet maintains the orange warning for high temperatures in Ciudad Real, where they exceed 40 degrees in the central fringes of the day.

This is the second farmer to die as a result of the wave of extreme temperatures that is affecting Spain these days. Last Saturday, another 47-year-old man died in Aznalcóllar (Seville) victim of a heat stroke that occurred when he was plowing a field. The man, who suffered from previous pathologies, was treated after fainting in the field and, already unconscious, was taken around 1:00 p.m. by his children to the local health center, where he was admitted with a fever of about 41 degrees and died.