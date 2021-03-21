The Ministry of Health and Prevention, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, completed a study to find out the effect of distance education and social distancing on the health behaviors of schoolchildren in the country, and the effect of distance learning on physical activity, dietary habits, sleeping hours, and the number of hours of electronic devices use on school students .

The study was conducted through a questionnaire sent to the students’ parents, in which 27,754 parents participated, and the results were analyzed and recommendations were made accordingly.

The results of the study showed that school students ’physical activity rates decreased by 46% in student groups that were active before the pandemic. As for dietary habits, the results differed, as the percentage of unhealthy food intake decreased for some, while it increased for others. The study revealed a decrease in the percentage of food demand from restaurants among 51.9% of parents, while it increased at 19.7% and remained the same at 28.4%.

The response to the number of hours of sleep differed, as it increased among some students while it decreased in others, and the number of hours of using electronic devices for educational and entertainment purposes increased as expected, as the lack of physical activity along with the increase in the hours of using tablets contributes to an increase in the rate of obesity among school students. The pandemic has also had a negative impact on people of determination who need physiotherapy sessions.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centers and Clinics Sector, Dr. Hussein Abdulrahman Al-Rand stressed the importance of the study and its implications for the health future in the country in assessing the impact of the closure and distance learning phase on the health habits and behaviors of school students, indicating that the results of the study are being used to update the health indicators included in the national agenda.

He pointed out that the data and results shown in the study will be used to update a number of health indicators included in the national agenda, especially the child obesity index, physical activity and healthy food, provided that the specialized teams begin to prepare health programs and initiatives to develop appropriate solutions to all the challenges presented by the “Covid-” phase. 19 »>

Najla Sajwani, head of the school health department at the ministry, explained that the study targeted five main axes, which are the impact of the pandemic period on school students ’physical activity and eating behaviors, the effect of distance learning and home quarantine on students’ sleep hours, and the time students spend in front of screens for educational and recreational purposes. In addition to studying the impact on students of determination.

She pointed out that the most important recommendations that resulted from the study include the importance of adopting healthy habits at home, such as healthy nutrition and physical activity that can be practiced inside or around the home, and the importance of educating students about the healthy way to use electronic devices to prevent their negative effects from rising obesity, back pain and vision problems, in addition to To the importance of getting adequate sleep hours for school students, and the need to consider alternatives for people of determination who need therapeutic sessions to reduce the impact of stopping these services on their health.

