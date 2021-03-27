Several witnesses say that the victim fell to the ground unconscious and without a pulse, despite resuscitation maneuvers Map of the place where the event occurred. / 112 THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, March 27, 2021, 11:55



45 year old man He died this Saturday while cycling up the peak of the Watchmaker, in Murcia. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received, at 9:10 a.m., several calls informing that a man riding a bicycle fell unconscious to the ground. The callers indicated that the injured man had no pulse and that they carried out resuscitation maneuvers.

The Civil Guard patrol, an environmental agent and a Mobile Emergency Unit with health workers from the Urgency and Health Emergencies Management 061 were mobilized to the place. Despite the efforts of the callers, first, and the emergency services later , the patient died.