This Friday A 45-year-old neighbor of Cartagena lost his life due to the coronavirus. This death is the first registered in the last 8 days and brings to 1,598 the number of deaths caused by the pandemic in the Region to date.

During Friday, 2,435 PCR and antigen tests were performed, so that the current positivity rate stands at 3.08%. Of the 75 new cases detected during the day, 24 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 12 to Cartagena, 5 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 5 to Puerto Lumbreras, 5 to Torre Pacheco, 3 to Águilas and 3 to Archena. The rest are spread over various locations.

In the last 24 hours the number of hospitalized in the health centers of the Community did not change, which remains at 79 admissions. Yes dropped to 25 the number of critically ill patients needing intensive care.

The total number of currently active Covid-19 cases in the Region amounts to 780, of which 701 remain in home isolation (two more than the previous day). According to Health, 72 people managed to overcome the disease on Friday.