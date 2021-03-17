A 43-year-old woman who worked as a teacher in Marbella died yesterday from a brain hemorrhage. You received the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 3. Hours later, he began to feel bad and went to the Emergency Room at Hospital Quirón with symptoms of headache and general malaise that specialists attributed to the usual side effects of the drug. Days later, on March 13, he returned to the hospital because he continued to feel ill. They carried out a CT scan where they did not appreciate anything significant, proof that they practiced it again the next day. It was then that they detected a massive hemorrhage that they tried to drain in a surgical intervention during which they discovered edema (accumulation of fluid in the brain).

The woman, mother of two minors, worked in an institute on the Costa del Sol and had no previous pathologies. By protocol, after his death they performed a diagnostic test for coronavirus that came back negative. The body is now awaiting a clinical autopsy to determine the causes of death. Sources consulted by this newspaper confirm that Quirón has already reported the case to the Spanish and European Medicines Agencies, also by protocol after the precautionary suspension of vaccination with AstraZeneca in Spain.

The detection of several rare cases of cerebral venous thrombosis has been the reason why the administration of this injectable has been interrupted, a measure also adopted in other countries such as Italy, Germany and France. The matter is in the hands of the European Medicines Agency, which has opened an investigation to find out if these thrombotic episodes are related to the inoculation of the vaccine. It is a hypothesis that raises doubts among the scientific community, which recalls that the drug has passed all the required safety protocols. Also the World Health Organization (WHO), characterized by an excess of prudence that during almost the entire pandemic has kept it one step behind, recommends that countries continue to vaccinate with AstraZeneca.

But the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities have preferred to “stop” vaccination for at least two weeks, as Minister Carolina Darias explained on Monday, who trusts that the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of the European Medicines Agency will take a decision in the next few days. Until then, no new doses of AstraZeneca will be administered.