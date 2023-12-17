Sunday, December 17, 2023, 10:30



Emergency services treated and transferred to a health center a 43-year-old man, who was injured when he accidentally fell down the stairs, in a building on the Rambilla de San Lázaro, in the San Francisco neighborhood of Lorca.

The Emergency Coordination Center '1-1-2' Region of Murcia received, at 10:27 p.m., several calls alerting about the accident. According to reports, the man accidentally tripped several steps of the building's stairs, falling and hitting the glass entrance door, becoming trapped and injured between the glass.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS), Lorca Local Police and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management went to the scene.

Once CEIS firefighters managed to free the injured man, 43 years old, the health workers treated him and transferred him to the Rafael Méndez Hospital in Lorca with multiple injuries.