A 43-year-old man was injured this Friday due to burns in the fire that broke out in a house located in La Manga del Mar Menor, in the town of Cartagena, according to the Emergency Coordination Center.

More than a dozen calls to 112 Region of Murcia alerted at 12:06 p.m. of a fire on the fourth floor of a 14-story building, at kilometer 1.9 of Gran Vía in La Manga del Mar Menor.

The calls warned that flames were coming out of the house and they did not know if there was any person inside. Firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia, the Local Police of Cartagena, the Civil Guard and firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council traveled to the scene.

Once the fire was brought under control, the need for medical assistance was confirmed for the victim, who had burns in different areas of the body.

A mobile emergency unit from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 transported the injured man to the health center in La Manga del Mar Menor, from where an ambulance took him to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena. The causes of the fire are unknown at this time.