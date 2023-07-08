Saturday, July 8, 2023, 7:05 p.m.



A 43-year-old man was injured this Saturday afternoon when he drowned in a pool in Marina de Cope, in the municipality of Águilas. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the events occurred around 4:30 p.m.

A patrol of the Local Police and the Civil Guard and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Emergency Management 061 traveled to the scene of the events. After being treated, the man was transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.