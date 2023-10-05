A Pamplona Municipal Police vehicle, in an archive image. Europa Press

The Municipal Police of Pamplona has arrested a 43-year-old man in the Navarrese capital for stabbing his ex-partner and her mother in the Rochapea neighborhood. There is no fear for the life of the 36-year-old woman, who has several cuts on her hands, arms and neck. The deep wound suffered on her arm caused significant blood loss, so she remains hospitalized and under observation. The woman has several cuts of varying magnitude, including a minor stab wound behind her neck. The detainee’s mother and ex-mother-in-law, 58, also received a knife in the leg, but she has already been discharged from the hospital.

The double sexist attack occurred this Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The mother and daughter were at the former’s home and, when they left the house, on the landing, they met the aggressor. The neighbors alerted the police when they heard the screams of the two women and they were the ones who provided them with the first help, covering the wounds, until the emergency services arrived. The two women were transferred to the Navarra University Hospital.

The attacker fled the scene immediately after committing the attack and was arrested after one in the morning. He is scheduled to be brought to justice tomorrow, Friday, and is accused of attempted murder and a crime of battery.

Telephone 016 assists victims of sexist violence, their families and those around them 24 hours a day, every day of the year, in 53 different languages. The number is not registered on the telephone bill, but the call must be deleted from the device. You can also contact via email [email protected] and by WhatsApp at the number 600 000 016. Minors can contact the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10. If it is an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police telephone numbers (091) and the Civil Guard (062). And if you cannot call, you can use the ALERTCOPS application, from which an alert signal is sent to the Police with geolocation.