Saturday, September 30, 2023, 2:55 p.m.



A 42-year-old man was injured this Saturday after suffering a fall near Monte de Roldán, in Cartagena. The 112 of the Region of Murcia received a notice reporting what had happened and indicating that the injured person was in an area that was difficult to access.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council and an ambulance from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene.

After being rescued by firefighters, the man was treated by paramedics and transferred by a 061 ambulance to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.