Thursday, July 20, 2023, 11:30 a.m.



| Updated 12:33 p.m.

The heat wave has claimed the first fatality in the Region of Murcia. A man in his 40s died last Tuesday afternoon when he fainted when he was walking down a street in La Majada, a district of Mazarrón, and later died at the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena, where he was transferred, as confirmed this Thursday to LA VERDAD by the Ministry of Health, which had not reported the death despite almost 48 hours having elapsed since the event, nor the admission of the victim when he fainted.

Several people saw the man on the ground and alerted the 112 Emergency Coordination Center and a Local Police patrol and a mobile emergency unit (UME) went to the place. The health personnel transferred the man in critical condition to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital, where the doctors confirmed his death.

The case is being investigated as a death from heat stroke, as confirmed by sources at the hospital. This Wednesday, the health services carried out four interventions due to high temperatures, none of them serious.