A firefighter observes the damage that the fire caused in the house of the deceased. / ceis

THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:10



A 41-year-old woman died in the early hours of this Thursday in a house fire in an urbanization in Puerto de Mazarrón. According to Emergencies sources, when the health workers arrived, nothing could be done to save his life.

Another 43-year-old man had to be treated for smoke inhalation from the fire, but his condition was not serious and his transfer to a health center was not necessary.

Several calls from neighbors alerted 112, around 5:20 in the morning, that the flames had taken over a ground floor in the Playasol urbanization, in Puerto de Mazarrón. Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) approached the scene, in addition to several patrols from the Mazarrón Local Police and the Civil Guard. An ambulance from 061 whose toilets found the woman already deceased was also moved. Firefighters put out the fire, which affected the entire ground floor of the house.