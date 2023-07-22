Two of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said cluster bombs were not included in the aid package. The United States dispatched Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions, which are cluster bombs fired from a 155mm howitzer, to Ukraine for the first time in early July..

The officials said that the package includes a number of Stryker armored personnel carriers, mine-clearing equipment, ammunition for the surface-to-air missile systems (NASAMS), ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), anti-tank weapons, including Tow and Javelin, and ammunition for the Patriot and Stinger anti-aircraft systems..

The package has not yet been finalized and its terms may change.

The package is funded by the Presidential Withdrawal Authority mechanism, which authorizes the president to send items and services from the US stockpile without congressional approval in an emergency. These materials are from surplus US stocks.

This security assistance package is the forty-third approved by the United States for Ukraine since the war in Ukraine in February 2022, bringing the total amount of this assistance to more than $41 billion.