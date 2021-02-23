“I have been practicing athletics and soccer for many years and I continue to enjoy both. I’m happy and I’m fine like this, although every year more is required from one side and the other to stand out more. We’ll see what happens, the doubt is still there. The results and the sensations will come in both sports and surely, soon, I will start knowing what I want in the future “, says Salma Celeste Paralluelo to AS minutes after winning the bronze medal in 400 meters at the Spanish Indoor Championship in Madrid.

The woman from Zaragoza, whose father is Catalan and mother from Guinea, is surprising for her poise despite her 17 years. Defend the colors of Playas de Castellón in athletics and the Villarreal shirt, in addition to wearing the U19 National Team elastic after defending with enormous success the one of the category Sub-17 with it was champion of Europe and the world. “With what is coming, in athletics and football, I will continue to try to always offer my best version”, Salma explains that she made her debut at the 2019 Glasgow European Championship at the age of 15 and uses her left leg both to hit the ball and to cross the hurdles if she competes in 400 hurdles.

“In the National U-20 I will try to lower my personal best (53.70). Then in the open air there are the European in Tallinn (July) and the World Cup in Nairobi (August), competitions to which I will go with great enthusiasm to give the best of me, “he outlines his plans on plaid for 2021. Athletics and intertwined football that bear a certain similarity to the sports career of Aauri Lorena Bokesa, the woman who took the gold medal in the same Gallur race in which Paralluelo took bronze.

The Madrilenian, born 32 years ago and daughter of Guinean parents, showed at Nacional that she is back in shape. “Since 2015 I have not made a personal best and although I am not at my peak of confidence in each race I feel more comfortable and I see possibilities of fighting until the end,” he assured Efe. In Gallur he won with 52.74 and will go to the European Championship in Poland with renewed strength: “I have something more inside and I hope it comes out in Torun.”

Bokesa did not professionally combine athletics with his other sport. He first shot from his 183 centimeters at forward position for six seasons for Estudiantes, from Fuenlabrada, and then began to circle the ring. Semifinalist in the 2013 Moscow Outdoor World Cup, finalist (8th) in the 2014 Zurich European Championship (also outdoor) and presence in two Olympic Games: London 2012 and Rio 2016, both eliminated in the series. Y eleven titles of Spanish champion: six outdoors and five indoors. Trophies that he has surely placed next to three medals in lower categories that he treasures in European basketball: two golds (one in U-16 and another in U-18) and one silver (U-18).